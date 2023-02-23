MLS Season Pass is a whole new experience for soccer fans in the United States, and it’s even better if you avoid spoilers. Too often do fans find out scores before they have the opportunity to watch the games.

Thankfully, you are able to turn off the graphics that show live scores from matches. All games on MLS Season Pass are available on demand and live.

All that is required to turn off the live scores is a simple change in the settings. From then on, you can avoid spoilers on MLS Season Pass.

Avoid spoilers in MLS Season Pass

Includes every MLS match, MLS Cup, Leagues Cup, select MLS NEXT Pro games + exclusive content Browse Offers

When you are in the Apple TV app and in the MLS Season Pass section, you may see live scores. To turn those off, follow these simple steps. Note that this is for Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV).

Go to the Settings app on your Apple device. Click the ‘TV’ option. It will have the Apple TV logo next to it. Scroll down to where it says ‘Show Sports Scores.’ It should be turned on by default. Turn off ‘Show Sports Scores.’

This allows you to avoid spoilers from other games. Of course, the commentators and analysts may bring up scores if something truly remarkable is happening. You can also get league-wide coverage of simultaneous kickoffs on MLS 360, the whiparound show on MLS Season Pass hosted by Liam McHugh and Kaylyn Kyle.

MLS Season Pass launches first games on Feb. 25

The first time fans have the chance to mess around with the spoilers on MLS Season Pass as well as the many broadcasts on the platform is the opening weekend on Feb. 25 and 26. There are 13 games that Saturday and an additional one on Sunday.

That is the format for much of the season. There will be mostly games on Saturdays, with occasional midweek matchdays on Wednesdays.