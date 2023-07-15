Apple and Major League Soccer released a list of on-air broadcasters for the upcoming 2023 season. MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app will be the new home to American soccer beginning next month.

Play-by-play duties will be handled by Max Bretos, Steve Cangialosi,Jake Zivin, Pablo Ramírez and Frederic Lord. Match analysts include Kyndra de St. Aubin, Maurice Edu, Lori Lindsey, Danielle Slaton, Taylor Twellman, Marcelo Balboa and Sébastien Le Toux.

Studio talent will be led by Liam McHugh, Jilian Sakovits and Tony Cherchi for Spanish viewers. The trio joins former MLS stars-turned-analysts Sacha Kljestan, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Diego Valeri.

Full broadcasters for MLS on Apple

While Apple and MLS have announced these moves, this is not yet a full list of on-air talent. Announcer rosters come out prior to the start of the season next month.

One significant name omitted, for now, is JP Dellacamera. The widely-respected play-by-play announcer has been calling soccer games in the States since the ’80s. However, as the list is not yet complete, there is still a chance that Dellacamera could call games for Apple.

Apple executive proclaims ‘best viewing experience’ for fans

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, was thrilled to unveil the partial announcer list. “MLS Season Pass will deliver the best viewing experience that MLS fans have ever had, in large part to these incredible announcers, who will be calling the matches and bringing their passion, energy, and know-how for this league, these clubs, and this sport each and every week,” stated Cue.

“Today is a milestone moment for our partnership with MLS, as we begin to unveil some of the faces and voices of this unprecedented streaming service, and we can’t wait for fans to start tuning in next month.”

Apple previously announced a partnership with MLS back in June. The 10-year deal gives the streaming service exclusive rights to the American soccer league beginning this season. Fans can catch every match, regardless of local blackouts or restrictions, on Apple.