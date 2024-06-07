It appears that we will be seeing more of Lionel Messi’s magic on the international stage. Defender Lisandro Martinez has emphasized that Argentina does not view the upcoming 2024 Copa America as Messi’s last tournament.

Martinez lauded Messi, affirming that the legendary forward remains the best player in the world. Despite the veteran’s comments about potentially not playing in the 2026 World Cup due to his age, both Martinez and Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, have been hopeful about Messi’s continued participation in international tournaments.

Messi has been in outstanding form for Miami, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in 12 games this season. His contract with the Herons runs until the end of the 2025 season. His performances have been pivotal, showcasing his enduring quality and importance to any team he plays for.

What did Lisandro Martinez say about Messi?

Martinez highlighted Messi’s calm and enjoyment of the day-to-day activities with the national team. The Manchester United defender believes his superstar teammate is crucial for the team’s morale and performance. “He’s very calm, more than anything he’s enjoying the day-to-day. It’s beautiful to be here, we all have a great relationship,” Martinez said during a media session in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He added, “We don’t see it [as his last tournament with Argentina.] We see him happy and with an impressive level. Playing with Leo, for us, it’s a very important plus. Everyone knows what Leo represents, he’s the best in the world. Having him play for our team is without a doubt a plus. We are very happy to share the day-to-day with him.”

Messi has not committed to future at World Cup 2026

Messi’s career with the national team has been illustrious, marked by his leadership in winning the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup. Since his debut in 2005, he has become La Albiceleste’s all-time top scorer with 106 goals in 180 appearances.

The 36-year-old had previously hinted at the challenges of playing in the 2026 World Cup due to his age. He would be turning 39 by the time of the tournament. However, he has now left the door open, saying it depends on his physical condition and form at that time.

“It depends on how I feel, how I am physically and being realistic with myself. There is a lot of time left… in quotes, ‘very little’, because it goes by quickly, but there is still a little time, and I don’t know how I will be at that moment. Age is also a reality that exists, even though it’s just a number,” Messi revealed.

“The games I will play now are not the same as the ones I played when I was in Europe competing every three days, whether in the Champions League, whether in the league, whether in France or Spain. But it depends on how I feel and what I feel being next to my teammates and seeing if I’m still at the level or not… let’s see,” he added.

PHOTOS: IMAGO