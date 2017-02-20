Home
Comparison of fubo Latino, Sling TV and FOX Soccer 2GO soccer streaming services

February 20, 2017 FOXSoccer2Go, fuboTV, Sling TV, Soccer On TV No Comments

When it comes to deciding which legal soccer streaming service to sign up for, the number of choices available continues to increase. At the same time, the services are adding new networks and enhancing their features quite often. To help make the decision easier, we’ve created a comparison below between the leading low-cost legal soccer streaming services available in the United States.

If you’re interested in the best available soccer streaming services, which includes news, entertainment and other networks, take a look at our other comparison guide.

But if you’re looking for low-cost streaming services, these are the ones to consider. All of them offer free trials (except for FOX Soccer 2GO) so you can see what the services are like before you sign up.

 

Comparison of legal, low-cost soccer streaming services in the United States

 

SOCCER LEAGUES AND COMPETITIONS

FUBO LATINO SLING BLUE SLING ORANGE FOX SOCCER 2GO
       
La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Capital One Cup, Brasileirao, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, 2019 Copa America, Dutch KNVB Cup Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, Rio Olympics, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games MLS, select USMNT and USWNT games, International Champions Cup, Euro 2016/2020, select World Cup qualifiers, Euro 2020 qualifying games, DFB Pokal, select friendlies, UEFA Super Cup, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, MLS, Bundesliga, Scottish Premier League, CONCACAF Champions League, Copa Libertadores, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games
NETWORKS

FUBO LATINO SLING BLUE SLING ORANGE FOX SOCCER 2GO
       
beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Univision Deportes, FOX Deportes, GolTV en Español, TyC Sports, Univision, UniMas, Galavision, NBC Universo NBCSN, NBC (in select cities), FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net, Univision, UniMas, Galavision ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Galavision Programming from FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus
CLOUD DVR

FUBO LATINO SLING BLUE SLING ORANGE FOX SOCCER 2GO
       
Yes No No No
STREAMS

FUBO LATINO SLING BLUE SLING ORANGE FOX SOCCER 2GO
       
2 3 1 1
FREE TRIALS

FUBO LATINO SLING BLUE SLING ORANGE FOX SOCCER 2GO
       
7-days 7-days 7-days Not available
DEVICES

FUBO LATINO SLING BLUE SLING ORANGE FOX SOCCER 2GO
       
Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Android smartphones, Android tablets
PRICE

FUBO LATINO SLING BLUE SLING ORANGE FOX SOCCER 2GO
       
$14.99/month $25/month $20/month $19.99/month
