As Spain and Germany prepare to face off in Stuttgart for Euro 2024, some comments have added an extra edge to the match. Both teams have been in sensational form, and the clash promises to be a high-octane battle between two footballing giants.

In the build-up to the Euro 2024 quarterfinal showdown, former German goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has sparked controversy with his critical remarks about the Spanish team. He questioned the physicality and experience of Luis de la Fuente’s squad. He has suggested that these factors could hinder Spain‘s chances of winning the tournament. His comments have added an extra layer of intrigue to what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The 54-year-old primary criticism of Spain revolves around the team’s perceived lack of physicality and experience. He expressed doubts about their ability to withstand the rigors of a major tournament, particularly in the later stages.

“Spain are too small and inexperienced to win Euro 2024,” he told Welt TV. He elaborated by stating, “It is usually the case in a tournament that a team who are as highly praised as the Spanish, their good results suddenly change. This has happened to the Spanish before, and from a technical point of view, I would say that in terms of quality, they are perhaps even better than us. But they are too small in size and very inexperienced, they are basically a youth team.”

What did Lehmann say about Germany’s youth and experience dynamics?

Lehmann highlighted the youthfulness of Spain’s squad as a potential disadvantage. He pointed out that several key players, including Barcelona‘s 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal and Athletic Club’s 21-year-old Nico Williams, lack extensive international experience. Despite acknowledging the technical prowess of Spain, Lehmann seemed convinced that their relative inexperience could be a crucial weakness.

“At some point, the team will perform above average, but teams that are too small in terms of height are usually punished,” Lehmann added. He also took issue with the notion that Rodri’s presence in midfield, despite his experience, was enough to balance out the youthfulness of the squad. “When you have teammates who are 16 and 21 years old, then, for me, it’s a bit youthful.”

But the ex-shot stopper did not limit his critique to La Rioja. He also expressed concerns about Germany‘s preparation for the quarter-final clash. He found it unsettling that Joshua Kimmich, a key player for DFB, had mentioned uncertainty regarding the team’s tactical approach for the match against Spain.

“Joshua Kimmich said in the press conference that he himself doesn’t know yet which system they want to play in. I find that a bit irritating,” said Lehmann. “If the game is on Friday, you should already know on Monday which system you want to play in.”

Spain and Germany prepare for the biggest match of Euro 2024

Despite Lehmann’s criticisms, Spain’s performance at Euro 2024 has been exceptional. La Roja are the only team to have won all their matches so far in the tournament. They secured maximum points in the group stage, defeating Croatia, Italy, and Albania without conceding a single goal. Their last-16 tie saw them thrash Georgia 4-1, showcasing their attacking prowess and defensive solidity.

Meanwhile, hosts Nationalelf have also demonstrated their strength in the tournament. They began their campaign with a commanding 5-1 victory over Scotland. Then, followed a 2-0 win against Hungary and a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. In the knockout stage, they secured a 2-0 win over Denmark to book their place in the quarter-finals. Germany’s balanced and experienced squad, combined with home advantage, makes them formidable opponents.

