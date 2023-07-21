FX has finally announced an upcoming date for the season two premiere of Welcome to Wrexham. The hit series is set to debut its sophomore season on Tuesday, September 12th at 10 p.m. ET. FX is the exclusive home of the show on broadcasting nights here in the United States. However, fans of the soccer series can also watch the following day on Hulu.

The network’s announcement comes as season one of Welcome to Wrexham received six Emmy nominations. This includes Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series. The show has already collected multiple Critics’ Choice awards for best sports documentary and best sports show.

Season two of Welcome to Wrexham follows historic campaign

Season one first aired in 2022 and quickly became an instant hit. The opening 18 episodes focused on Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchasing Wrexham and the club’s quest to be promoted to the English Football League (EFL). The Welsh side, however, failed to win the playoff final after the 2021/22 season.

Nevertheless, season two will highlight the club’s triumph in the National League during the 2022/23 campaign. Wrexham dominated the division and finally earned promotion to League Two. The upcoming season will be the first time the team is set to play in the EFL since 2007/08.

Wrexham currently touring U.S. for summer friendlies

The popularity of the series has boosted Wrexham’s global adoration of the sport. In fact, the relatively small Welsh club is currently touring the United States for its preseason preparations. While Premier League powerhouses typically get to schedule summer fixtures Stateside, Wrexham joined in on the fun. The newly promoted League Two team recently faced Chelsea in North Carolina. They will also get to play Manchester United and L.A. Galaxy’s B side and Bethlehem Steel.

Fans of the show in the United Kingdom and Ireland can catch the premiere of season two on Wednesday, September 13th on Disney+. Welcome to Wrexham will be available to stream on Star+ in Latin America as well.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images