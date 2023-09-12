Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, is going to offer live sports coverage for free, or at least at no additional cost. Warner Bros. Discovery plans the limited-time offer later this year. That includes putting basketball, hockey and baseball on the streaming service at no additional cost. Currently, Max has a base price of $10 per month. Those that use that plan will get live sports this year.

However, this is not a permanent offer. By February or March, according to Bloomberg, Max will begin charging an extra fee to stream sports on Max. Currently, Max holds the rights to contests in both Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association. Additionally, the National Hockey League airs on Warner Bros. Discovery’s networks. Generally speaking, those are TNT, TBS and TruTV.

Of course, Warner Bros. Discovery also owns the rights to US Soccer’s broadcasts. Friendlies, send-off matches, US Open Cup games and the SheBelieves Cup are just examples of the soccer games available on Max. Additionally, World Cup qualifying home games involving the USMNT and USWNT are available on Max.

The eight-year deal between US Soccer and Turner Sports puts select games on Max while most games are on TNT or TBS. Therefore, some games may be free for users when this free offering kicks in. For example, the USMNT plays friendlies against Germany and Ghana in the October international break. Those broadcasts may be available at no additional cost to Max subscribers.

No set time on free sports available to Max subscribers

Those who subscribe to Max still do not know when these free sports will come into effect. That is key, you still must subscribe to Max to get access to games in the NHL, MLB or NBA. Soccer fans have been the beneficiary of Warner Bros. Discovery’s foray into the sports streaming world. However, as is common practice in the sports media landscape, these prices will rise.

Come February or March, sports streaming will come at an additional cost on Max. That is just before the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament, or March Madness. TNT, TBS and TruTV broadcast games during the hectic set of weeks in the college basketball season. Warner Bros. Discovery will look to earn dividends when that tournament rolls around.

PHOTO: IMAGO & ZUMA Wire