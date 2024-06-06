Max, HBO’s paid streaming service, is offering a rare free trial that lasts for one whole week. However, in that week, you would have access to several top-tier sporting events and the platform’s array of content. That includes exclusive shows and movies. Yet, for soccer fans, viewers would be able to watch a pair of the United States Men’s National Team games. It is perfect timing ahead of the 2024 Copa America.

Traditionally, Max costs $9.99 per month. Or, you can get the annual option at $99. That is somewhat more expensive than other platforms like Paramount+ or Peacock. It is, however, comparable to ESPN+, which focuses on sports content. Max’s argument for why it is so much comes down to its library of content. There are over 2,000 movies and 1,300 TV shows. While few would be able to watch all of that content, there is surely something that fits the eye of anybody in the household.

There is no better time than now to experience it. Max has content that includes the National Hockey League, the National Basketball Association, various soccer leagues and other live content. Unfortunately, most of that is winding down for the summer. ESPN has coverage of both the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals and the NBA Finals. Max previously had broadcasts of both leagues’ playoffs. That said, soccer is still available. Here is how to take advantage of the Max free trial.

Subscribe to the Max free trial for seven days

This is only available to new subscribers. Those who are already subscribed to Max must create a new account if they want seven days free of the service.

Visit the Max website. Select whether you want a monthly or an annual option. Choose the plan that best suits your streaming needs. Create your account and put in the necessary payment information.

The free trial is available to begin any time before June 23.

You will not be charged until your one-week trial for Max ends. Therefore, if you do not have any interest in paying for an actual subscription, be sure to cancel after your week of experiencing the platform. However, chances are, you will enjoy the content at your disposal on Max. Even if you focus on sports, there are documentary series you can watch while the live content may not be in full swing.

Watching soccer on Max

Of course, there is also live content that you can watch during your free trial. Warner Bros. Discovery has the rights to the United States men’s and women’s national teams. Friendlies and select competitions like the SheBelieves Cup air on Max, with broadcasts also available on TV via TNT. With the USMNT preparing for the Copa America later this month, Gregg Berhalter’s side has two friendlies against top opposition.

On Saturday, June 8, the United States faces Colombia at 5:30 p.m. ET. Four days later, the USMNT takes on Brazil, arguably the favorite to win this summer’s Copa America in the United States. Even though both games are available on TNT, Telemundo and Universo, fans in the United States can stream them via Max.

If you are looking for live content down the road, the USWNT has a friendly in July against the Mexico women’s national team. However, that will not be available on any free trial, even if you start it on June 23.

