Telemundo has revealed some impressive viewership numbers from the U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday. Inter Miami hosted Houston Dynamo for the trophy on the night. Although viewership was expected to be high due to the involvement of superstar Lionel Messi, the Argentine missed the match because of an injury.

Despite the blow, Telemundo, and their sister networks, still put up solid statistics for the game. The matchup posted a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.2 million viewers between Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock. This was good enough for the top Spanish-language program on the night for viewers aged 18-34 and 18-49.

Along with the formidable Spanish-language numbers, the U.S. Open Cup Final also performed well compared to English-language programs as well. In fact, the match was the most-watched program in the time slot regardless of language in Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Orlando, and Philadelphia.

Dynamo collects second ever US Open Cup trophy

Houston went on to hoist the trophy after beating Miami 2-1 on the road. Griffin Dorsey put the visitors ahead early in the match after a quality counterattack. Houston then doubled their lead eight minutes later from a penalty kick. Amine Bassi converted the spot kick before the halftime break.

The hosts did manage to score a late goal to make it interesting, as Josef Martinez hit the back of the net in added time. Nevertheless, the sold-out crowd at DRV PNK Stadium watched their team fall in the end. Miami has now won just one match with Messi on the sidelines.

Networks hope Messi can soon be back on the pitch

Television networks will be hoping that the World Cup winner can recover from his injury as quickly as possible. Miami assistant coach Javier Morales revealed on Friday that Messi did train on the day and will be a game-time decision for their MLS match against New York City FC on Saturday, September 30th.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire