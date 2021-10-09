Universo is a Spanish-language television network in the U.S. It offers programming across sports, news and entertainment.

As the sister network of Telemundo, Universo is part of the NBCUniversal family of channels. Previously, the channel was known as NBC Universo but the ‘NBC’ part was dropped in 2017. The channel is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal. It’s important to note that NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

When it comes to soccer, the cable network has a lot of rights. As of press time, the channel shows two Premier League games per weekend in Spanish. The network also broadcasts the FIFA World Cup and Concacaf World Cup qualifiers. It has the rights to home games from Liga MX team Chivas de Guadalajara too.

To date, Universo has televised the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup tournaments. The broadcaster has the exclusive Spanish-language rights to Qatar 2022 and 2026 World Cups. The 2026 tournament will be hosted across North America (in the U.S., Canada and Mexico).

Outside of soccer, Universo broadcasts NFL Sunday Night Football and the Olympic Games across TV, online and mobile devices.

Interestingly, it is the number one Spanish-language entertainment cable network on weekdays during primetime among total viewers.

Universo delivers a mix of original reality shows, documentaries, TV series, and exclusive sports action.

Universo: Where to find the channel

The channel is easy to find on television and streaming.

Firstly, the channel is available across most cable and satellite TV providers including DirecTV and DISH Network. Secondly, on streaming, you can find it on Sling, fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Thirdly, much of the programming is available via their official website, too.

Previously known as mun2, Universo is available in more than 40 million homes in the U.S.

Upcoming Matches on Universo:

