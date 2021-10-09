Telemundo is a Spanish-language television network in the U.S.

As NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language flagship channel, Telemundo has specialized in summer tournaments and also airs Premier League and Chivas de Guadalajara home matches. As a result of its impressive work, it’s ranked as one of the best soccer networks in the U.S. One of the reasons why is because of legendary commentator Andrés Cantor.

Watch Telemundo on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

In addition, Telemundo also televises select Concacaf World Cup qualifiers including the Mexico and USA national teams’ away matches.

READ MORE: Soccer is key part of channel’s dominance on Spanish-language TV

The network has the rights to two of the world’s most popular sporting events. Those are the FIFA World Cup through 2026 and the Olympic Games through 2032. They deliver a comprehensive roster of live and studio programming.

It also delivers Spanish-language coverage of NFL’s Sunday Night Football. It broadcasts Boxeo Telemundo, the number one boxing program in Spanish. Plus it streams the digital sports news and entertainment commentary show Titulares y Más and Zona Mixta on weekends.

SEE MORE: Latest soccer coverage news from Telemundo

In 2018, Telemundo reached 36 million TV viewers with its successful coverage of the World Cup.

Coupled with strong viewing numbers from the 2018 World Cup, the Spanish-language network has seen impressive viewing numbers in 2019. Both from the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Copa America that summer.

In a 2019 interview with World Soccer Talk, their sports network president said this: “If you want to be with the biggest and best global sports in the Spanish language, that’s Telemundo.”

Telemundo: Where to find it

There are several ways to watch the station.

First, the channel is available over-the-air in many cities in the U.S. You can watch it with a HD antenna. Second, it’s available through many cable and satellite companies. Third, you can watch it online via fuboTV and Telemundo Deportes en Vivo.

Upcoming Matches on Telemundo:

Soccer Channels

Here’s our comprehensive listing of the different soccer channels available: