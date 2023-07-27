Wednesday night’s Women’s World Cup game between USA and Netherlands scored an impressive viewing number. More than 7.9 million people watched the game across FOX and Telemundo.

On FOX, specifically, the viewing audience was 6.429 million. While FOX Sports have the English-language rights, Telemundo Deportes are the exclusive Spanish-language rights holders. Telemundo scored 1.51 million.

In total, for FOX and Telemundo combined, 7.939 million people watched the game in the United States.

USA versus Netherlands is also the most-streamed Women’s World Cup group stage game on FOX Sports. The average-minute audience was 196,938.

USA vs Netherlands earned both teams a draw

In the USA vs Netherlands game, which ended in a 1-1 draw, Lindsey Horan was the star of the show for the US Women’s National Team. After getting fouled by Danielle van de Donk, Horan got up off her feet and punished Netherlands with a bullet of a header that landed in the back of the net.

After the match, Horan said that the tough tackle helped her score the goal. “That’s where you get the best football from Lindsey,” proclaimed Horan. “I don’t think you ever want to get me mad because I don’t react in a good way. Usually I just go and I want something more — I want to win more, I want to score more, I want to do more for my team.”

Next up for the United States is a game against Portugal on Tuesday, August 1 at 3AM ET. See the full Women’s World Cup schedule to make sure you don’t miss a match.

Photo credit: Imago