The USWNT settled for a draw against the Netherlands on Wednesday night in its second match of the Women’s World Cup. The 1-1 tie keeps the Americans on top of Group E after two matches. This is thanks to a superior goal difference despite a level point total with the Dutch side. Team co-captain Lindsey Horan scored the lone goal for the Yanks on the night.

Dutch score first inside opening 20 minutes

However, it was the Netherlands that started the game stronger in the first half. Team USA seemed to sputter a bit in the opening part of the fixture and took time to get going. This was evident in the Dutch scoring their goal inside the first 20 minutes of the match. The Netherlands broke forward with pace as Lieke Martens sent a pass out wide to Victoria Pelova on the right flank. Pelova initially attempted a low cross towards the box, but defender Crystal Dunn was there to make the block.

Nevertheless, the ball came back to Pelova, and the midfielder found Jill Roord alone at the edge of the box. The fellow midfielder beat American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher with a shot into the bottom corner of the net. It was the Manchester City midfielder’s 22nd career international goal.

USWNT forces draw after Netherlands tackle fuels goal

Despite the early setback, the Americans would fight back, both literally and figuratively. The two teams would have a heated exchange following a heavy tackle by Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk on the aforementioned Horan. Although they are club teammates at Lyon, the two came face to face after the foul.

Horan would use the moment as fuel and level the scoreline in the second half. Rose Lavelle started the move by sending a corner kick into the box in the 62nd minute of the match. Horan was able to lose her marker with a clever run toward goal. The captain then hit a forceful header into the back of the net to tie the game.

After the match, Horan said that the tough tackle helped her score the goal. “That’s where you get the best football from Lindsey,” proclaimed Horan. “I don’t think you ever want to get me mad because I don’t react in a good way. Usually I just go and I want something more — I want to win more, I want to score more, I want to do more for my team.”

The USWNT will now finish out their group stage with a match against Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 1. The final fixture of the group is set to take place at 3 a.m. ET in New Zealand.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo