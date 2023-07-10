The launch of MLS Season Pass in February 2023 has been met with excitement from fans and commentators alike. The pass, which costs $14.99 per month, gives subscribers access to all MLS matches live and on-demand. This is a major boon for American commentators, who have long been limited in their opportunities to commentate on MLS games.

In total, MLS has hired approximately 90 members of talent to broadcast MLS Season Pass. Those include everyone from commentators to presenters to studio analysts and co-commentators. And that’s in both English- and Spanish-language, as well as some in French for our neighbors to the north.

Previously, much of this talent was not getting regular week-in week-out gigs to call games.

In the past, the only way for American commentators to call MLS games was to work for a local television or radio station. This meant that they were often limited to calling games that were being broadcast in their local market. MLS Season Pass, however, gives commentators the opportunity to call games from all over the league. This is a great opportunity for commentators to showcase their skills and to build a national following. Just as important, it gives American commentators the opportunity to hone their craft, gaining considerable experience. It may also go a long way to generating better American announcers.

MLS Season Pass is changing the game

MLS Season Pass has also been met with excitement from fans. The pass gives fans the opportunity to watch all MLS games without having to subscribe to a cable or satellite package. This is a major cost savings for many fans, and it allows them to watch their favorite team no matter where they are.

The launch of MLS Season Pass is a major step forward for American soccer. The pass gives commentators the opportunity to reach a wider audience, and it gives fans the opportunity to watch their favorite team without having to pay a lot of money. This is a win-win for everyone involved.

Here are some additional reasons why the MLS Season Pass is good news for American commentators:

It gives commentators a chance to build their brands and reach a wider audience.

It allows commentators to call more games and improve their skills.

It provides commentators with a more stable income stream.

Overall, MLS Season Pass is a positive development for American soccer. It gives commentators more opportunities to work and to grow their careers. It also gives fans more ways to watch the game they love.