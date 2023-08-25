Telemundo’s coverage of the U.S. Open Cup matchup featuring Inter Miami and Cincinnati Wednesday night dominated primetime network television in the United States.

The network recorded a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.2 million viewers across the NBCUniversal channels. This includes Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock.

The game stands as the number one ranked program on the night for the 18-34 age group. This was also significant because of the fact that it was regardless of language.

Along with dominating television networks during the Wednesday time slot in any language, the match also held the top spot among Spanish-language viewers between the ages of 18 and 49.

The impressive statistics carried over to specific major cities throughout the States. Telemundo was the top-watched network in any language in New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. during the match.

Spanish-language viewers in Orlando, Tampa, Philadelphia, and Boston also helped the network secure the top spot on the night.

Messi magic strikes again for Miami

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi guided Miami to a dramatic win in the matchup with Cincinnati.

Although the World Cup winner did not score, he did provide assists for two of his team’s goals. Both productive passes came from crosses into the box towards Leonardo Campana. The Ecuadorian then converted the shots to goals from close range.

Messi’s Miami eventually advanced to the U.S. Open Cup final by beating Cincinnati in a penalty shootout. They will next face Houston Dynamo in the title match on September 27th.

The final is available to watch on Paramount+ in English, as well as Telemundo and Peacock Premium for Spanish-language fans.

Telemundo viewership up across broadcasters airing US Open matches

While Messi has not yet officially played a Major League Soccer game just yet, he has given the game a massive boost here Stateside. Apple TV’s viewership has reportedly seen an increase of 75% since the Argentine’s arrival to Miami. U.S. Open Cup matches have also been sold to foreign broadcasters as well. These prospective networks were previously uninterested.

