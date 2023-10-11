Want to watch the new Messi Meets America documentary series? If you’re an MLS fan and hopped aboard the MLS Season Pass train this season, it might not be as straightforward as you think. But don’t worry, it’s easy, albeit at an added cost, and we’ve got the details for you.

Messi Meets America is a six-part documentary that chronicles the arrival of Lionel Messi to MLS side Inter Miami CF. In case you somehow missed it, the Argentine and world soccer legend moved from Paris Saint-Germain to southern Florida this past summer. It was a whirlwind of hype, high ticket prices, and on-field dramatics to say the least. And it resulted in one trophy, and nearly a second, for the previously-struggling MLS outfit.

How to watch Messi Meets America

The series is available on Apple TV+. “Great!” you might be thinking, “I have an MLS Season Pass subscription and the Apple TV app and this is an MLS production so I’m good to go!” Not so fast.

Messi Meets America is not included as part of MLS Season Pass. Instead, you’ll need a separate subscription to the Apple TV+ service. Apple TV+ features movies and series such as Ted Lasso.

So, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+ to watch. Already a subscriber? You’re good to go! If not, Apple TV+ is $6.99 per month and offers a free 7-day trial. It’s easy to sign up for and use, so once you’re a subscriber you’re all set. Also, suppose you’ve recently purchased an Apple device like a Mac or maybe a shiny new iPhone. In that case, you get a free 3-month subscription (which can be redeemed within 90 days of a purchase – check the Apple website for more info and eligibility details).

If you get the Apple TV+ subscription, you’ll save a few bucks on your MLS Season Pass. You’ll get a discounted monthly or annual rate on MLS Season Pass if you have an Apple TV+ subscription as well.

Watch the premiere episode for free

Anyone with the Apple TV app can watch episode one of the program absolutely free. Simply access Apple TV through the app on your device of choice, or at tv.apple.com, and you can watch the 33-minute premiere at no cost. Note that this does require an Apple ID, but this costs nothing.

The first three episodes premiered Wednesday, October 11, and cover Messi’s arrival through Miami’s run in the Leagues Cup. Episode 4 is set for release on November 1, with additional entries set for release later in the year.

Photos: Apple.