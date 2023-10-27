Truthfully it is a fairly tame weak in the Premier League. With the exception of one game, there is a clear-cut favorite in each Premier League game. Moreover, even the one headline fixture has a club most expect to win.

As expected, the headline game in this weekend’s slate is Manchester City’s game against Manchester United. The Manchester Derby happened three times last season. Each club won their home game in league play as City went on to win the title. Then, City defeated United in the FA Cup Final en route to winning the treble. In doing so, City became the second team from England to win the treble. It joined Manchester United in that honor. With United struggling, it hopes to ride its three-game wins streak into Old Trafford to pull off an upset over Pep Guardiola and City.

League-leading Tottenham gets the weekend started on Friday with a trip to Selhurst Park to face mid-table Crystal Palace. Ange Postecoglou has Spurs flying at the moment. As the current league leaders, Tottenham has not held a position this high at this point in the seasons since 1960/61. While it may be looking too far in advance, that was the last time the north London club won the league.

Elsewhere, there is an important game involving two of the relegation candidates in the Premier League. Bournemouth hosts Burnley in a game that could have significance for who goes down at the end of the season. Currently, the two clubs sit 18th and 19th in the league table. Therefore, any points are pivotal for survival even this early on.

NBC coverage this weekend

On Friday, Paul Burmeister works alongside Robbie Mustoe and Danny Higginbotham for pregame and postgame coverage of the Spurs-Palace game. Over the weekend, Rebecca Lowe returns with Mustoe and Robbie Earle.

There is NO GOAL RUSH this weekend. Traditionally placed in the 10 a.m. kickoff window on Saturdays, there are only two games in that slot. While there are four games happening on Sunday morning simultaneously, there is no Goal Rush available.

However, you can still watch the Premier League in 4K this weekend. The games available in higher resolution are Palace-Spurs and Chelsea-Brentford, which are the first two games of the weekend. Ensure you have the correct subscriptions and hardware to watch the Premier League in 4K.

EPL Commentators on NBC: Matchday 10

Friday, Oct. 27

3 p.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Conor McNamara and David Prutton.

Saturday, Oct. 28

7:30 a.m. — Chelsea vs. Brentford. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jim Proudfoot and Andy Townsend.

10 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Sheffield United. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Bill Leslie and Izzy Christiansen.

10 a.m. — Bournemouth vs. Burnley. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Efan Ekoku.

12:30 p.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Sunday, Oct. 29

9 a.m. — West Ham vs. Everton. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland.

10 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest. Peacock Premium — Gary Weaver and Stephen Warnock.

10 a.m. — Aston Villa vs. Luton Town. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Matt Upson.

10 a.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — Jonathan Beck and Garry Birtles.

11:30 a.m. — Manchester United vs. Manchester City. Peacock Premium — Jon Champion and Lee Dixon.

