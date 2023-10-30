The first edition of El Clasico in the 2023/24 season brings Barcelona and Real Madrid to ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. In this game, both clubs enter on fine form.

Despite a draw against Sevilla, Real Madrid remains at the top of LaLiga table after 10 games. Barcelona trails its bitter rival by one singular point. Therefore, the winner of this game has the chance to create an early gap in the table after a quarter of the season.

As stated, El Clasico is exclusive to ESPN+ for English-language audiences. This is nothing new, though. Last season, both of the league meetings between Real Madrid and Barcelona were featured on ESPN+. Saturday’s game features pregame and postgame coverage in both English and Spanish. Interestingly, the English-language pregame coverage is available on ESPN2. The Spanish-language introduction is only available on ESPN+.

The game kicks off at 10:15 a.m. ET from the Estadi Olimpic in Barcelona.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona – El Clasico coverage details

Kickoff time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT – Saturday, Oct. 28

Watch now (in USA): Live on ESPN+

Commentators: Ian Darke and Steve McManaman

US TV: Match is exclusively on ESPN+ (English – Simulcast in Spanish on ESPN Deportes)

The Spanish-language commentators for the game are Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes. The game’s Spanish- and English-language coverage will have pitchside reporters, too. The English reporters in Barcelona are Alexis Nunes, Luis Garcia, and Sid Lowe. For Spanish audiences, the crew in Barcelona is Moises Llorens and Martin Ainstein. They will fill in with analysis during halftime and provide updates during the game. Moreover, those pitchside crews will also feature during the related postgame coverage after the contest.

The Spanish-language studio crew will have a special guest in Rafa Marquez. The former Barcelona and Mexico defender played 163 league games with the Catalan club. He will be on coverage for Friday and Saturday’s coverage of El Clasico on ESPN Deportes.

Key game for LaLiga season

As usual, El Clasico comes at a time when both clubs are in fine form. Looking away from the 1-1 draw against Sevilla, Real Madrid has eight wins in 10 LaLiga games. It is tied with Girona on points in the table. However, Los Blancos have a superior goal differential.

Barcelona is the last remaining unbeaten team in LaLiga. However, its three draws slumped it behind Real Madrid and Girona in the league table. The biggest issue for Barcelona is conceding goals. Last season, the Catalans only allowed 20 goals. After 10 games this season, they are halfway to that previous total with 10 goals allowed.

Both sides are dealing with significant injuries. Real Madrid is without Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao for the entire season. Arda Guler remains out, as well. For Barcelona, there is a chance some key players will return for this game. Pedri, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski all may play. Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde are still expected to be on the sidelines. However, Barcelona’s La Masia graduates have filled those roles well in their absences.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.