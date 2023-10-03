Each game for the Boys in Gold will be at your fingertips with this Nashville SC TV schedule.

At least by American standards, Nashville has arguably the most organic, “traditional football” origins of any team in MLS.

Nashville SC TV Schedule

Nashville SC on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 2016 (First MLS Season 2020)

Stadium: Geodis Park

Manager: Gary Smith

MLS Cups: 0

Other Titles: Leagues Cup Runners-Up (2023)

Where Can I Watch the Nashville SC Match?

MLS Season Pass will get you every single league and playoff game – in English, Spanish, or French, whichever is your preference.

In addition, a handful of national TV games air throughout the year on FOX and FS1.

Watch Nashville SC on MLS Season Pass:

Rights to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup are up in the air at the moment. In 2023, various games were featured on the Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo, and Peacock.

Meanwhile, the entire Leagues Cup is on MLS Season Pass, with a supplemental TV deal that sees certain games also on FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

CONCACAF Champions Cup similarly has matches shown on FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

Nashville SC History

Of all the teams in MLS, Nashville’s origins go the furthest down on the US pyramid. In 2014, a NPSL (amateur, de facto level four on the pyramid) club called Nashville FC was formed by local fans, with the intent to be a fan-owned outfit.

But in 2016, USL awarded an unrelated franchise to Nashville. In exchange for a one percent stake in team equity, the USL club acquired the colors, logo, and name of the NPSL team. Shortly after, the logo and name were changed slightly, to Nashville SC.

Before the club even kicked off in USL, however, they were purchased by the investors behind an MLS bid in the city, and in late 2017 Nashville was officially awarded a franchise. The USL side first played in 2018, making the playoffs in both its campaigns and finishing third overall in 2019.

Nashville would begin MLS play in 2020, opening at Nissan Stadium in front of nearly 60,000 fans. However just two weeks into the season, MLS shut down due to COVID-19. Due to cases on the team, they were unable to participate in the “MLS Is Back” bubble tournament in Orlando that summer.

They did, however, qualify for that season’s playoffs when play resumed. Nashville met fellow league debutants Inter Miami in the play-in round, winning 3-0. They made it to the MLS Cup quarterfinals before bowing out.

Fast forward three seasons and they’d have another dance with their expansion cousins Miami, this time in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final. But they were powerless to Messi Mania, as Miami completed their unbeaten run in the competition to win the title.

Nashville moved into Geodis Park in 2022, after playing two seasons in the NFL venue Nissan Stadium. The 30,000-seat stadium has also hosted the US men’s and women’s national teams in 2023.

Don’t miss a Nashville SC Match

Photo: Imago