This FC Twente TV schedule will have you equipped to follow the 2010 Dutch champions.

Twente are one of just two clubs that have been able to break the stranglehold that PSV, Ajax and Feyenoord hold over the Eredivisie.

Twente TV schedule and streaming links

FC Twente on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, August 13 08:30 AM ET Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Fortuna Sittard ( Dutch Eredivisie ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, August 20 08:30 AM ET Sparta Rotterdam vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam ( Dutch Eredivisie ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, August 27 08:30 AM ET Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Almere City FC ( Dutch Eredivisie ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1965

Stadium: De Grolsch Veste

Manager: Joseph Oosting

Dutch top-flight titles: 1 (2010)

KNVB Cup titles: 3 (1977, 2001, 2011)

Best European finish: UEFA Cup runners-up (1975)

Where can I watch the Twente game?

ESPN have the rights to the Eredivisie in the US. You can find selected games from the circuit each week live on the streaming service ESPN+.

The KNVB Cup airs on GolTV, which can be found on streaming services Fanatiz and fuboTV.

When Twente qualifies for UEFA competitions, those games are shown on Paramount+. Each Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game streams live on the service. Univision, UniMás, and TUDN handle the Spanish-language coverage. Non-TV games in Spanish are streamed on ViX.

Twente History

FC Twente came into existence only in 1965 – after a merger of Sportclub Enschede and Enschedese Boys.

The Tukkers, as the team and people from the Twente region are called, would nearly achieve a great feat in Europe a decade later. They ended up as runners-up in the UEFA Cup in 1975, which remains their best European finish to date. They would capture the KNVB Cup just a few years later, in 1977, their first major trophy.

Twente have spent all but two seasons of their history in the Eredivisie, the Dutch top flight.

However, league titles for anyone other than PSV, Ajax or Feyenoord are incredibly rare. In fact, only three times since 1964 have a club outside those three won the title. The feat has been accomplished by only two clubs – one being Twente. 1981 and 2009 saw AZ take the title, and in 2010 Twente were crowned champions.

Twente followed up the 2010 championship with a KNVB Cup in 2011, nearly doing the double as they finished in second in the Eredivisie that season. The mid-2010s brought financial issues for the club, which resulted in multiple points deductions. They managed to survive for a few seasons, but in 2018 relegation could not be avoided.

However they would quickly regain their place in the top tier after just one season. And they’ve not just survived, but have managed finishes as high as fourth and fifth in recent campaigns.

Twente’s stadium carries a unique name, De Grolsch Veste (“The Grolsch Fortress”). The redevelopment of the ground in 2011 was marked by tragedy, as a section of under-construction roof collapsed, killing two workers and injuring 14 more. The venue has hosted Netherlands men’s and women’s national team games, as well as the UEFA Women’s Euro Final in 2017.

Twente news

