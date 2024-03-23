This week’s episode discusses Gio Reyna in the USA vs Jamaica game, what European title races are the most exciting, the reaction to the first round of the US Open Cup, ESPN’s poor coverage of the FA Cup, The Athletic’s cozy relationship with MLS, and a tribute to Joe Barone.

There’s more soccer on streaming now than ever before that it’s sometimes hard to find common ground with fellow soccer fans. It often feels like two worlds colliding — the mainstream soccer games against niche leagues. Despite this, there’s enough soccer for people to choose from. No matter which teams or leagues we’re all watching, there are plenty of things in common to discuss.

Listen to our podcast about soccer worlds colliding

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments, and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk), or via Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV & streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).