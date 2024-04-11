It’s been more than a year since MLS Season Pass has launched, so it’s perfect timing to identify the pros and cons of the streaming product and the market conditions impacting it. What has improved, what needs to improve, and what issues are impacting the growth of Major League Soccer’s revolutionary streaming product such as CBS Sports Golazo Network and other free services?

During the podcast episode, we also discuss the MLS Season Pass announcers, and what opportunities there are to improve.

We also discuss how many people tuned into the CBS network to watch the historic USL Championship game between Louisville City and Indy Eleven.

Other topics debated include the perception of The Athletic as a mouthpiece for MLS. Plus we share your questions and feedback in the Listener Mailbag segment.

MLS Season Pass pros and cons: Hear our thoughts below:

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments, and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk), or via Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV & streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices & Android devices).