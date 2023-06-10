Wrexham AFC are back in the Football League, and they’ve now revealed their kits for the 2023/24 season.

The now world-known, newly-minted fourth division side has a new main shirt sponsor, too. Overall, the new home shirts keep with club tradition, but there are a few interesting details.

Wrexham 2023/24 Kits

The club is sticking with Italian supplier Macron, who’ve delivered a pretty sharp outfit for the club’s triumphant return to the EFL.

The raglan style shirt has a bold red base, with white sleeve cuffs and collar. Red & green pinstriping accents the white trim. Sponsor logos are in white. The badge appears to be the woven, heat-pressed variety.

When Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham, TikTok became the primary shirt sponsor shortly thereafter. The club have now secured a new deal with with United Airlines. Ryan and Rob briefly had social media in a tizzy with some “Wrexham United” posts before the deal was made public. It turned out it wasn’t a name change for the club, just a new sponsor.

The shirt features subtle embossed design elements throughout. The front feature five vertical stripes, each made from eight thinner stripes. Within each of the wide stripes is a repeating Y Ddraig Goch (the dragon from the Welsh flag). The same dragon appears on the back of the shirt at the nape of the neck, within a small red cutout, delineated with a thin white line at the bottom. Rounding out the embossed features is “WRECSAM,” the Welsh spelling of the town’s name, on the lower back.

The top will be paired with white shorts and white socks.

Reviewing the Wrexham 2023/24 Kits

Sometimes clubs can go overboard with the embossed effect and/or repeating patterns. But it’s not so bad here. At least in the lighting in the official photos, the embossed designs are very subtle. So in essence we’ve got a basic red top.

The contrasting white collar and wide sleeve cuffs with the thin red and green trim are very nice. And the faux henley collar (sans buttons), gives the shirt a little something different.

To really nitpick things, the “United” logo itself is not very tall, so the placement on the chest looks a tad high.

But overall, a fine effort for the darlings of the lower league scene.

Grade: A-