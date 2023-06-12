The Women’s Super League documented its most successful season ever. However, this was before the Euro 2022 win from the England Women’s side. No, this relates to record revenue for the league in the 2021/22 campaign.

BBC Sport reports club revenues grew 60% in the 2021/22 season compared to 2020/21. Combined, revenues grew to over $40 million. By comparison, the club revenue in the 2020/21 season was $25 million. Also, wages across the league climbed 37%.

Attribution for this financial bump is largely going to the landmark deal signed between BBC and the Women’s Super League. Ahead of the 2021/22 season, the BBC announced that its channels would broadcast 22 live matches. Then, Sky would air a further 44 games across the Main Event, Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels. Also, increased investment from Barclays, the league’s title sponsor, helped drive up revenues.

It is important to note that matchday revenue had less of a role than one may think. Tickets, concessions and merchandise did not benefit from the Euro 2022 competition in England. Matchday revenues were just 10% of the clubs’ revenues in 2021/22. However, since the massively successful Euro 2022, attendance at games increased by over 200%.

Women’s Super League is successful on multiple fronts

Part of the league’s growth in revenue did come from the competitive growth of the league. In the 2021/22 season, Chelsea won. It was the fifth title for manager Emma Hayes and the third in the last three seasons. However, the league was competitive. Arsenal Women made a serious push for the title.

That excitement surely grew the interest in the league, which contributed to the growing revenue. The success of last summer’s Women’s Euro will do even more. England, which won the competition at Wembley in front of over 87,000 fans.

