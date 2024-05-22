The BBC and ITV have officially unveiled their commentating lineups for Euro 2024. The two television networks previously obtained the rights to broadcast the entire upcoming tournament on United Kingdom television. As a result, the talent of these British companies will not be seen on air here in the United States.

Instead, American soccer fans must tune in to FOX, sister station Fox Sports 1 and Fubo throughout the summer competition. FOX is set to become the home for 29 total matches at Euro 2024 here in the States. An additional 17 games will then be available on FS1. The remaining five fixtures, all in the group stage, are set to be exclusively found on Fubo.

Euro 2024 will kick off in Munich on June 14 as hosts Germany takes on Scotland. Once the group stage fixtures finish, the knockout round of 16 starts on June 29. The final matchup of the competition is one month after the initial start on July 14 in Berlin. Italy is the current reigning European champions after a dramatic triumph over England at the most recent tournament.

Lineker, Scott and Richards headline BBC’s Euros crew

While the BBC and ITV feeds are unavailable here in the States, they both have named star-studded lineups. For the BBC, Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman and Alex Scott will be presenters in the Berlin studio throughout the competition.

Guy Mowbray, Robyn Cowen, Vicki Sparks, Steve Wilson, Steve Bower and Jonathan Pearce will also work as commentators during the tournament. They will work in the booths by analysts Jermaine Jenas, Danny Murphy, Martin Keown, James McFadden and Alan Shearer.

Former soccer stars Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Hart, Ellen White, Frank Lampard, Ashley Williams and the popular Micah Richards provide extra studio coverage. Richards has become a fan favorite both here in America and back home in England due to his electric personality.

Along with the English contingent, Scotland has ample representation in the network. David Moyes, Rachel Corsie and McFadden will be joined by former Euros winner Cesc Fabregas and current Brentford head coach Thomas Frank.

Spurs manager joins ITV’s coverage of the competition

ITV, on the other hand, will be led by presenters Mark Pougatch and Laura Woods. The latter returns to the studio after suffering a freak injury while on vacation. The duo joins star analysts Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, and Eni Aluko.

Along with the typical lineup, Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou and Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl join the crew. Refereeing analyst Christina Unkel, currently seen on CBS Sports’ coverage of the Champions League, will also be available to explain decisions during matches.

Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Seb Hutchinson, Pien Meulensteen and Joe Speight provide match commentary for ITV. They will work with co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist and Andros Townsend.

The BBC is airing 27 of the 51 total Euro 2024 games. Viewers in the UK will then find the remaining matches on ITV. However, both networks have agreed to broadcast the final of the competition.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.