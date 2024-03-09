Jurgen Klopp is set to become a wanted man the moment he departs Liverpool. The German coach previously shocked the soccer world by declaring that he is leaving the club at the conclusion of the current campaign.

According to the manager, he is “running out of energy” and needs a break from the job.

Klopp has been at the helm of Liverpool since the fall of 2015. He recently helped guide the team to their first English top flight title in 30 years back in 2020. Along with this Premier League title, the German has also collected five other trophies during this period.

This includes a UEFA Champions League triumph over English rivals Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

Top two UK broadcasters want Reds coach for upcoming Euro 2024 coverage

While other top clubs will almost certainly come calling for Klopp this summer, there is also a broadcasting battle brewing as well. Mail Sport is currently claiming that the BBC and ITV both want to hire the Liverpool boss to commentate at the upcoming European Championship. The 2024 Euros will be played in Klopp’s home country of Germany and are set to start on June 14th.

The tournament comes just over three weeks from the 2024 Europa League Final in Dublin. Liverpool is currently one of the favorites to collect the trophy in Ireland come May. The Reds recently thumped Sparta Prague 5-1 in their first leg fixture in the round of 16 of the competition.

The United Kingdom’s top two broadcasters for the 2024 Euros are apparently desperate to sign Klopp. These media companies believe the German would be perfect for the position due to his captivating personality. Fans would also catch a compelling glimpse of the manager on the other side of the microphone. Klopp has given the media some interesting soundbites during his time on Merseyside with contentious discussions with reporters.

According to the aforementioned news outlet, the BBC has been particularly aggressive in their attempt to sign Klopp. Nevertheless, both broadcasters are likely to fail in their approaches with the manager. The German has mentioned on several occasions that he is looking forward to finally having a break from work. He also supposedly has tickets to watch his nation’s three group stage matches from the stands.

Klopp is reportedly looking for well-deserved break from work

It seems fairly unlikely that Klopp would jump straight into punditry less than a month after completing his final season at Liverpool. The home stretch of the club’s current campaign will surely be draining for the coach. His final games in charge, particularly at Anfield, are also set to be an emotional experience as well.

Broadcasters, or potentially other clubs, may have to wait some time to truly target Klopp. The 56-year-old coach has essentially worked nonstop in the business since starting his managerial career way back in 2001. The only real break that the German has had during this stretch came during a three-month period between leaving Borussia Dortmund and joining Liverpool in 2015.

