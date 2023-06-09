West Ham is already making plans to replace Declan Rice. The club captain is almost certain to depart the club this summer, with Arsenal currently leading the race. Rice is likely to cost the Gunners, or any other team, around $115 million. Recent reports suggest that the Hammers have found their replacement for significantly less money.

The Guardian is reporting that West Ham is targeting Ajax’s Edson Alvarez. The Mexico international has been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks. Dortmund also needs to fill a gap left behind by an outgoing player. Jude Bellingham has departed the German giants for Real Madrid. This could create a bidding war between the two sides.

West Ham sees Edson Alvarez as answer to one of many needs

Ajax is open to selling Alvarez and they know that both West Ham and Dortmund have plenty of money to spend. This would not be ideal for either of the two suitors, as a bidding war only drives that price up. Along with the defensive midfield position, the Hammers have other needs. According to the aforementioned news outlet, Harvey Barnes and James Ward-Prowse are also potential targets for the Premier League side.

Nevertheless, the Hammers could do far worse than signing Alvarez. The Mexican has been a hit in the Netherlands since he arrived from Club America in 2019. Ajax previously paid around $16 million for the midfielder. It is expected that the Dutch club will demand around $56 million for Alvarez now.

Midfielder nearly joined Chelsea last summer

Alvarez looked almost certain to join Chelsea during last summer’s transfer market. The Blues submitted a late bid for the player and Alvarez was open to the move. However, Ajax eventually rejected the proposal and he remained in the Netherlands for another season.

Fulham’s João Palhinha could very well become an alternative for West Ham should Alvarez choose Dortmund. The Portuguese midfielder only joined the Cottagers last summer in a deal worth around $25 million. Palhinha led all Premier League players in his position in tackles for the 2022/23 season.

