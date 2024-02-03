Supposedly, after his 83-day managerial disaster with Birmingham City, Wayne Rooney is prepared to return to club management.

His brief stint in Birmingham ended with his dismissal last month. Since then, the former Manchester United star and his family have been on vacation in Dubai.

The 38-year-old had a rather challenging run. He won only two out of his 15 games in the Championship before ultimately being let go. The Blues’ decline from sixth to 20th place in the Championship during his time there didn’t help things either.

Former Middlesbrough manager Tony Mowbray took over his position. But a return to the bench is imminent for the ex-striker, notwithstanding the recent unfortunate streak.

The legendary Englishman is supposedly ready for a fourth tenure as a club manager, adding to his three previous stints. Amidst Saudi Arabia’s significant player influx, The Sun reports Rooney is contemplating assuming a managerial position witn a team in the Saudi Pro League.

Rooney to join Saudi influx?

They say the ex-striker is eager to join fellow Liverpool native and Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard in the Middle East. According to an insider, Rooney wants to be a part of the Saudi soccer revolution.

“Wayne’s time in charge at Birmingham hasn’t put him off the idea of management,” a friend of the English great told The Sun.

“In fact, he believes he learned a lot of skills which he thinks will hold him in good stead in the future. Wayne realizes he still has a lot to prove, but he believes he has what it takes to be a manager and would love the chance to manage a team in Saudi Arabia.

Wayne Rooney will be aware that the Saudi Pro League offered Steven Gerrard a job after his dismal failure with Aston Villa

“He loved his time managing in America and thinks he could transfer a lot of those skills to the Arabian league. The reputation has taken a bit of a knock since Jordan Henderson quit. Rooney managing there would be a sign that the league is one to be taken seriously.

“Wayne still firmly believes he can prove himself to be a top-class manager and his ambition remains clear – to one day manage in the Premier League. But he knows that won’t happen any time soon.”

What did Rooney previously say about moving to Saudi Arabia?

Before his stay at St. Andrew’s, Rooney managed Derby County, then DC United of the Major League Soccer. Curiously, he turned down the Saudi Pro League in favor of leading the English side in October.

Then Birmingham CEO Garry Cook came clean about his attempts to lure him to the Kingdom when he was a Saudi Pro League executive. “We discussed Saudi Arabia. It wasn’t going to happen”, Cook said at the time.

Additionally, the renowned striker clarified that he meant “no disrespect” to the coaches who had already relocated to Saudi Arabia. He explained that he just believed that his own personal growth and career trajectory required a different approach.

“I think for myself, firstly to get back into English football is great. It’s what I’ve wanted to do. I’ve had opportunities over the last four to six weeks at other clubs as well, but since speaking to Birmingham, it was a really easy decision.

“I want to be successful, it’s clear this club wants to be successful, and everything we spoke about was very similar.”

