Everton may not know the verdict of its alleged breach of Financial Fair Play, or FFP, rules for another four years. News initially surfaced of the charges back in March. However, while fellow Premier League clubs had hoped for a quick resolution to the issue, it seems as if everyone will have to remain patient.

Football Insider recently made the claims after discussing the charges with financial expert Kieran Maguire. “I think it’s important that the correct decision is made rather than a hasty decision,” Maguire explained to the publication. “It will take time for Everton’s council to fully address the charges and put together a defense that they feel is appropriate.”

Expert references previous financial case involving QPR

“In terms of precedent, it took four years for the EFL to reach a settlement with Queens Park Rangers when they were promoted to the Premier League in 2014, so I don’t anticipate a quick decision, but I can understand why other clubs who have been relegated would be furious,” said Maguire.

These relegated clubs, Southampton, Leeds and Leicester, have all threatened to sue Everton. The trio previously asked the Premier League to speed up their charges. They could ask for as much as $375 million from Everton should they win the case. This, however, is contingent on the verdict of the Merseyside club by the independent commission.

Everton FFP verdict not only concern for club

Everton’s financial issues worsened Wednesday when club owner Farhad Moshiri became a person of interest in another case. The Guardian reports the British government is looking at Moshiri for his ties to Alisher Usmanov. Usmanov was recently the subject of a raid in Germany regarding his money laundering case.

Authorities in the UK, EU and US sanctioned Usmanov following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Uzbek-Russian oligarch is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Everton narrowly avoided Premier League relegation last weekend after finishing two points from the drop zone. A second-half strike by Abdoulaye Doucouré against Bournemouth on Sunday essentially saved the club from relegation. Nevertheless, the Toffees face major sanctions if a commission finds the club guilty.

