The Everton financial situation could be greatly affected whether it is relegated from the Premier League or not as there is a chance it is being sued for hefty sums. Reports out of England claim clubs surrounding the Toffees in the table would sue the Merseyside team should it avoid relegation.

Everton picked up charges of breaking Financial Fair Play rules back in March. The Toffees then quickly issued a statement rejecting the allegations. “The club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations,” read the statement.

“Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times.”

EPL officials reject rapid ruling on FFP breach

Nevertheless, Leeds, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, and Southampton all asked the Premier League to step in and accelerate the charges. However, the English top flight rejected this proposal. As a result, Sky and the Daily Mail claim the quartet can sue Everton if it remains in the league. Newly promoted Burnley has joined in on the complaint as well.

The five clubs informed the Premier League that Everton must pay compensation. This is, of course, if authorities find the Toffees guilty of wrongdoing by an independent commission.

Everton being sued by three relegated clubs

Although five clubs have discussed the issue with the Premier League, only the three relegated teams would go after Everton. Southampton confirmed their place in next season’s Championship with a loss to Fulham last weekend. This leaves two more clubs facing relegation from the top flight. The trio of relegated teams would then chip in around $125 million each in the lawsuit against Everton.

Despite March’s charges, an official ruling by the independent commission and the Premier League comes after the conclusion of the season. Any potential lawsuit by the clubs ends if Everton goes down. The Toffees are currently one point away from the drop zone with two matches remaining.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus