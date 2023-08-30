The injury bug has struck Manchester United hard, and things are worse now that Raphael Varane is spending time on the sidelines. Old Trafford has been with a limited choice of defenders since Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia joined the treatment room, and now the Frenchman has chimed in. The seriousness of Varane’s injury has been confirmed by an official statement issued by United.

“Raphael Varane will be missing from the team when Manchester United face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday due to injury. The France international came off at half-time in our 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday due to the complaint, which is expected to keep him out for a few weeks”, it read.

The Sunday journey to the Emirates Stadium will also be without Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount, all of whom are also nursing injuries.

What happened to Varane?

At halftime of last Sunday’s 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest, the French central defender exited due to pain. Victor Lindelof replaced the Frenchman in United’s comeback win. Erik ten Hag decided to remove Varane to prevent any additional injury as United prepares for Arsenal.

The defensive stalwart has started every game so far and scored the game-winning goal in the season-opening victory against Wolves. However, this will be the ninth injury for him since he joined United two years ago. The approaching internationals in September will help shorten his layoff.

How long will player be out for?

As reported by Sky Sports, Varane’s absence might go as long as six weeks. United is reluctant to let Harry Maguire leave the club this summer because of the injury to Varane.

Varane retired from the France national team in February. Therefore, he can use the upcoming international break to focus on his recovery. Meanwhile, Maguire may have another chance to make a good impression on the Dutch boss.

