One of the highlights of any footballer’s career is playing for their national team. And the ultimate honor is wearing your country’s crest in the FIFA World Cup. Similar to the men’s team last year, in a new series of videos, manager Vlatko Andonovski gives players the good news that they’ll be heading to Australia and New Zealand this summer for the World Cup with the USWNT.

The reactions are priceless, and reveal the overwhelming emotion that comes with such a moment. The advent of video calling has made it possible to share these moments with the world. It’s tough to describe, so we’ll just let the videos speak for themselves:

Lynn Williams

Kelley O’Hara

Lindsey Horan

Trinity Rodman

Sophia Smith

Kristie Mewis

Savannah DeMelo

Sofia Huerta

At this World Cup, the USWNT is looking for its third title in a row, and fifth overall. Nine players of the 23 on this roster are returning from the 2019 championship team.

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O’Hara are heading to their fourth World Cups. For Alyssa Naeher and Julie Ertz, this is their third, while Crystal Dunn, Emily Sonnet, Lindsey Horan, and Rose Lavelle are making their second appearance at the biggest stage in women’s soccer. The remaining fourteen players on the USWNT roster are making their World Cup debuts.

The USWNT opens the tournament at 9PM ET on July 21 vs Vietnam. They’ll take on the Netherlands at 9PM ET, July 26, and wrap up the group stage August 1 at 3AM ET vs Portugal. The round of 16 in this expanded tournament run from August 5-8. The USWNT are favorites to make it at least that far in the competition. The USA, of course, have never placed lower than 3rd overall in any official Women’s World Cup since the tournament began in 1991.

For the full schedule of matches, don’t miss our Women’s Soccer and World Cup 2023 pages.