The United States men’s national team thumped Oman 4-0 Tuesday night in Minnesota. As expected, the Yanks dominated the matchup from the start. In fact, the hosts collected 60% possession and recorded 19 total shots in the commanding performance on the night.

The USMNT controlled the game early on in the night thanks to recycling possession regularly in the final third of the pitch. Star midfielder Weston McKennie helped break down the visiting defense in the match thanks to key passes.

New striker starts the scoring for the Americans

After a few failed attempts, McKennie sent another perfect long ball over the top towards Tim Weah in the 13th minute. The winger then played a short pass back to Sergiño Dest and the defender put a powerful shot on target. Oman’s goalkeeper saved the initial shot by Dest, but the ball fell straight to Folarin Balogun. The Monaco striker easily put the ball into the back of the net from close range.

After the Americans went to halftime with a slender advantage, they doubled their lead in the 60th minute. Brenden Aaronson was initially fouled near the edge of the Oman box. The midfielder then stepped up to take the resulting free kick. Aaronson struck the shot towards goal and the ball somehow was able to get through the wall and the opposing goalkeeper.

Two late goals finish off a dominant win for USMNT over Oman

While it took time to grab their second goal, the USMNT added a third just 19 minutes later. DeJuan Jones collected a long pass out on the right flank and sent a low cross into the box. Ricardo Pepi received the ball, took a touch, and put a low shot to the far corner of the net. It was the striker’s sixth goal in as many matches with the national team.

The Yanks would add another goal late in the game thanks to an own goal by Oman. Benjamin Cremaschi started the move with a clever through ball towards Kevin Paredes. The youngster then attempted a cross to Pepi in front of goal, but Khalid Al Braiki put the ball into his own goal instead.

After winning their two September friendlies convincingly, the USMNT will now have time off before facing Germany and Ghana in October. However, players will first get back to their clubs for a few weeks of matches.

