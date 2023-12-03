The US Men’s National Team (USMNT) are reportedly deep into negotiations to face Brazil in a friendly lead-up to next year’s Copa America.

From June 19th to July 14th, the United States will play host to the Copa America, a South American competition in which they will also be one of six invited teams.

Playing against Brazil, the defending champions, will provide the Stars and Stripes with top-notch practice for the Southern American title.

In their last games before the South American tournament begins, theSeleçao reportedly discussed playing friendly in North America with the United States and Mexico. This was reported by Globo.

According to the plan, the American national soccer team is set to take against the five-time World Cup champions in Orlando. Despite being selected as one of the locations for the Copa America, the friendly clash will likely be played there.

When was last time these two sides clashed?

The American squad and Brazil last met in September 2018. at a friendly match at East Rutherford, New Jersey, Roberto Firmino and Neymar scored for the Canarinha, leading to a 2-0 victory.

Neymar scoring on his debut in a friendly against the USMNT

Meanwhile, when these two sides previously met in a competitive game, it was in the 2009 Confederations Cup final in South Africa, when Brazil again emerged victorious. The Americans had a 2-0 lead at halftime in Johannesburg with goals from Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan. However, the Brazilians fought back with goals from Luís Fabiano and Lucio.

What is on USMNT’s agenda before Copa America?

Aside from Mexico and the defending champions Argentina, the top seeds in next week’s Copa América draw will be Brazil and the USMNT. So far, Jamaica have also earned a spot. Also, in March, there will be play-in games where Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, and Canada may compete for the last two spots.

The locations of the Copa America semifinals and final were revealed last month by CONMEBOL. To that end, the tournament will be concluded at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta serving as the site for the first match.

Other than that, the locations of the world’s oldest national team tournament’s 48th edition are still a mystery. Despite losing 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago, the United States qualified for the Copa America last month after winning 4-2 on aggregate.

Next, on March 21, they will face Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals in Arlington, Texas. Their next match, either for third place or the title, will be three days later, against Mexico or Panama.

The Brazilian national team is hoping to have Carlo Ancelotti lead their Copa America squad. Supposedly, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) are becoming more and more certain that they can poach the manager from Real Madrid before the season ends.

Brazil ranks third among all competing teams with nine Copa America victories. If the negotiations go according to plan, Gregg Berhalter’s players will prepare for the important tournament by playing a friendly match against Fernando Diniz’s side. A friendly match between Mexico and Brazil might also take place before the Copa America.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire