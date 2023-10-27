Manchester United is anticipating increased revenues following its return to the UEFA Champions League, attributing the surge in attendance at Old Trafford as a contributing factor to this positive development. According to a report by ESPN, the club has disclosed record revenue figures, amounting to $783.5 million for their most recent financial year.

The financial statement reveals an 11 percent increase in the club’s income compared to the preceding year. Notably, in the previous season, Manchester United did not participate in the UEFA Champions League and instead competed in the Europa League.

Conversely, the club reported losses amounting to $50.9 million. This reduction in finances can be attributed to a reduction in wages, which decreased by $63.8 million to $400 million during the specified period.

The alteration in the team’s composition and its absence from Europe’s most popular club competition played a significant role. In addition, the departure of United’s highest-paid player, Cristiano Ronaldo, further influenced the situation.

It is worth noting that the report indicates that the club’s owners did not receive any dividends, and other shareholders were not compensated as well.

Manchester United sale keeps hitting hurdles

The future ownership of the English Premier League team, which remains uncertain while the Glazer family explores a potential sale, has not seen any recent updates. This process started nearly a year ago.

The imminent involvement of Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the United ownership narrative has generated considerable interest. The founder of the chemical company INEOS is prepared to invest between $1.576 billion and $1.82 billion for a 25 percent stake in the club, even though its current market value is approximately $3.1 billion.

This significant development could bestow INEOS with significant ‘sporting influence’ at the historic Old Trafford, potentially marking a pivotal moment in the club’s ownership landscape.

It has come to light that Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim abandoned his pursuit of a club takeover. This decision implies that the Glazer family will retain its control over the club. That has not gone over well among the Manchester United faithful.

Revenue great, but United is struggling on the pitch

The club is a public option on the New York Stock Exchange. United’s shares appreciated by over a third in value since the Glazer family initiated their strategic review. However, in light of U.S. premarket trading, the shares saw a minor decrease of 0.6 percent on Thursday, Reuters report.

Managed by Erik ten Hag, the club reinforced their squad during the summer transfer window. It made high-profile and high-cost signings like Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

United’s most recent achievement was securing its first win in this season’s European Champions League. United defeated Danish side Copenhagen with a 1-0 victory at home. This victory has rekindled hopes of qualifying for the 16-club knockout stage.

In the current Premier League standings, the Manchester club occupies eighth position, having won their last two matches. Their upcoming fixture involves a showdown with local rivals and treble winners, Manchester City, scheduled for Sunday.

Financial records are hitting new peaks amid ongoing ownership discussions. Therefore, Manchester United continues to be a significant point of interest in both the soccer and business realms.

PHOTOS: IMAGO