Manchester United are reportedly joining the race to sign Bayern Munich’s star left-back, Alphonso Davies, as his contract nears its expiration in 2025. The Canadian international is widely regarded as one of the world’s most promising left-backs. However, will be available on a free transfer when his contract with Bayern ends in June 2025. This would allow interested clubs to negotiate pre-contract terms as early as January.

Real Madrid have long been linked with Davies and is considered the frontrunner to secure his signature. The Spanish giants opted not to pursue the Canadian during the summer transfer window. Thus, preferring to wait for the opportunity to sign him as a free agent next summer. Their interest in Davies is no secret, and they are reportedly better positioned than Manchester United to complete the deal. The prospect of wearing the Los Blancos kit, playing in the iconic Santiago Bernabeu, and consistently competing in Champions League finals makes Real Madrid an attractive destination for many players, including Davies.

Madrid’s intent is clear; they want to sign Davies without paying a transfer fee. Such a move would allow them to strengthen their squad while maintaining financial prudence. Additionally, the club is reportedly confident in its ability to offer Davies a more appealing contract than any other competitor. However, they will need to fend off other elite clubs, including Manchester City, who may also enter the fray.

United’s interest and challenges

Manchester United are now trying to disrupt Real Madrid’s plans by positioning themselves as serious contenders for Davies. According to Sky Germany, United has “gathered information” and held early discussions regarding a potential move for the 23-year-old. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their left-back position. Especially, as injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have left the team short of options. Diogo Dalot has been filling in at left-back, but manager Erik ten Hag is eager to secure a long-term solution.

Davies would certainly fit the bill for United. Known for his blistering pace and attacking prowess, he has been one of Bayern’s standout performers over the past few seasons. At just 23 years old, he has plenty of room to grow. Thus, his potential to become one of the world’s best left-backs makes him a coveted signing.

However, United face significant hurdles in their pursuit. Despite their interest, reports suggest that they are not optimistic about securing Davies’ signature; primarily because of the stiff competition from Real Madrid. Sources indicate that United feels Davies is more likely to choose Madrid or potentially remain at Bayern Munich, as the German club is also keen to offer him a new contract.

Recent success in outbidding Madrid

The English side’s pessimism stems from their inability to match the allure of Real Madrid’s offer, both in terms of sporting ambitions and the prestige associated with playing for the Spanish giants. While Manchester United can offer Davies a key role in their squad and the opportunity to be part of their rebuilding project under ten Hag, Real Madrid’s dominance in European football presents a different level of attraction.

While Real Madrid remains a strong favorite in this battle, Manchester United has recently managed to beat them to a signing. United successfully swooped in to sign Lille’s promising young defender Leny Yoro, despite Madrid’s interest in the player. This recent coup could give the Red Devils some confidence as they look to repeat the feat with Davies. However, signing Davies would be a much bigger challenge, given his established superstar status and the intense competition for his signature.

