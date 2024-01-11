As they attempt to turn around a disastrous season, Manchester United consider the January transfer window a pivotal time.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe could provide some reinforcements to boss Erik ten Hag’s squad so he can turn around their form. One reason United has struggled this season is because it has not had a reliable striker.

Rasmus Hojlund has fallen short of expectations after arriving in the summer for $92 million. The 20-year-old has only managed to score once in the league in 24 appearances, for a total of six goals.

Worse still, Marcus Rashford, who led the Red Devils in scoring last season, has struggled hard thus far in 2023-24. In all tournaments, he has scored only three goals.

Meanwhile, fitness and form have been constant concerns for Anthony Martial for quite some time. As a result, the Frenchman has been limited to only two goals.

Erik ten Hag willing to move quick for Stuttgart ace

The Old Trafford side is in danger of having a forgettable season overall and will have to rely on the FA Cup as its only trophy hope. Thus, they could use some new blood in the attack, and Ten Hag is likely to prioritize such an acquisition.

To that end, Manchester United is keeping an eye on Serhou Guirassy in the hopes of adding to their offensive options this month. The 27-year-old has been sensational for Stuttgart this year, appearing in all 14 of their league matches and scoring 17 goals.

He is an ideal candidate for the position at Old Trafford. There have been whispers that the 27-year-old’s contract has a cheap and affordable release clause.

It has understandably aroused the curiosity of the best teams in Europe. In fact, just $19 million would be enough to free Guirassy from his Bundesliga contract this month.

Nevertheless, according to German outlet BILD, this provision is only “valid until mid-January”. As a result, the Red Devils will need to move quickly to finalize the transaction.

The striker is playing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Guinea right now. Nevertheless, in Monday’s friendly match against Nigeria, was substituted due to a knee injury. Guinea is keeping its fingers crossed that he will be able to play in next week’s opening match against Cameroon.

Manchester United target Serhou Guirassy has been elite with Stuttgart

Before making a triumphant comeback to Ligue 1 with Amiens and Rennes, Guirassy made his Bundesliga debut in 2016 with Koln. His second stint in Germany, nevertheless, has been his breakout performance.

With 17 goals, he is second only to Harry Kane (21) in goals scored per 90 minutes, which is an incredible pace. The 12-cap international is performing beyond expectations given the opportunities given to him since his predicted goals tally is just 9.61.

Despite showing no signs of going away, this does make one wonder whether Guirassy’s scoring pace can be sustained. In any case, great teams all around the continent can’t seem to help but notice such a monumental comeback.

