The ownership of Premier League powerhouse Manchester United may change hands in the near future.

Even though United has been available for sale since November 2022, negotiations have stagnated. The Red Devils have two potential new owners: Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who owns INEOS.

There have been rumors that the Glazers may pull the club off the market and re-list it in 2025 if acquisition discussions do not move quickly enough.

Beckham could return to Manchester United in new role with Qatar ownership

It is widely believed that Sheikh Jassim, the former prime minister of Qatar, will make another offer to buy the English giants. TalkSPORT claims that the Qatari billionaire, who is vying with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has spoken with David Beckham and persuaded him to publicly endorse his offer.

The move may bring Beckham, a legend at Old Trafford in the late ’90s and ’00s, back to the club. There, he emerged as a household name in the sport. The report goes on to say Sheikh Jassim is considering the current Inter Miami owner for the position. Other former players are also in the running.

The 48-year-old took a similar role in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. Beckham’s 10-year, $175 million contract he signed with the Qatari government further strengthens his links to the Middle Eastern country.

Indeed, this has also been a source of tension. Allegations of human rights violations committed by Qatari authorities against construction workers at World Cup venues have grown.

What did Beckham RECENTLY say of club’s struggles?

Beckham played for United for 11 years. The United legend shared his opinion on the club’s ownership issues back in July.

“It hasn’t been the greatest of times for Manchester United, on the field or off the field,” he told The Athletic. “Seeing Erik come in is a breath of fresh air. He has had some tough decisions to make but he has done it in the most elegant way and in a way where he has got the fans on his side.

“Off the field, as a fan and ex-player, I just want it resolved. There has to be a decision [regarding the ownership]. Whoever is running your club, you want them to be passionate, be involved, make the right decisions, bring in the right players and invest in the club.

“Because the club does need investment, whether it’s the training facility, stadium, on the field… these kinds of big things need to be made and changes do need to happen, especially when you see the likes of Man City and what they’re doing.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport