Just like Lionel Messi, David Beckham is entering the world of soccer documentaries. The Inter Miami executive and icon as a player has his own feature. While Messi is appearing in a series on Apple TV+ titled ‘Messi Meets America,’ Beckham’s self-titled series is on Netflix. The streaming service launched the documentary on Oct. 4. The four-part series details Beckham’s wild journey as a player.

Of course, ‘Beckham‘ is not alone in the world of documentaries, as Lionel Messi has his series coming out on Apple TV+ a week later on October 11. Both Netflix and Apple are vying for the superstars to bring in more viewers.

Over the last several years, soccer documentaries have become more commonplace. For example, CBS has its Destination: European Nights about the Champions League with Guillen Balague. Moreover, Netflix and Apple have ventured into this media this year. Netflix has a documentary series about the 2022 World Cup. Apple TV+ brought ‘Super League: The War for Football.’

Even if Messi and Beckham may be battling on screens, Beckham appears to be a central figure in Messi’s feature on Apple. The streaming home for Major League Soccer unveiled a trailer. In that snippet, there is an appearance from Beckham. The English icon is heavily involved in Major League Soccer and Inter Miami of course. He played a major role in bringing who he describes as “one of the greatest players in the world.”

While ‘Messi Meets America’ is all about bringing the Argentine to MLS, Beckham’s four-part series covers a much larger scale. Beckham delves into the rise and playing career of one of the most recognizable players. The documentary has unprecedented access to Beckham, his family, and his former teammates.

Beckham and Messi documentaries are dreams for soccer fans

Apple and Netflix may be competing with documentaries about Messi and Beckham. However, it is a blessing for soccer fans to have the opportunity to watch both. More media is always a good option for fans to get content outside of live games and related coverage. These documentaries both show a deeper look at two of the most influential players in the game’s recent history.

Beckham is now available on Netflix. Messi Meets America is available exclusively on Apple TV+ on Oct. 11.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS