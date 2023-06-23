UEFA is reportedly ready to introduce VAR to the 2023 U-21 Euros currently underway. The European governing body of the sport is deciding after a massive refereeing mistake during a match on Thursday. However, while the tournament just began, reports claim integrating the technology will take time.

According to Italian sources, UEFA has made the decision to introduce VAR at the quarterfinal stage of the competition. The competition only just started on Wednesday. If these reports are true, the technology comes in Saturday, July 1.

UEFA U-21 Euros needs VAR after costly mistakes

Thursday’s matchup in the tournament between Italy and France ended in controversy after a clear goal was not given. Italy trailed France 2-1 in the latter stages of the group stage game. Raoul Bellanova seemingly leveled the scoreline in added time to help give Italy one point in the group. However, match officials failed to see the ball cross the goal line and the fixture ended with a France victory.

Along with the disallowed goal, Italy disagreed with two other significant decisions as well. The Italians felt France’s game-winning goal should not have counted because of a foul moments before the shot. There was also supposedly a missed handball by French defender Pierre Kalulu inside the box.

After the match, Italy U-21 coach Paolo Nicolato fumed at the refereeing decisions. “I don’t expect the referee to apologize,” claimed the coach. “He too won’t be satisfied with himself. The impression is that the referees are used to using VAR. Without it, they no longer know how to make decisions quickly.”

Group stage games remain before quarters begin

The quarterfinals begin the knockout round of the tournament. Romania and Georgia are the hosts. There are 16 teams taking part in the competition, with half of them moving on to the quarterfinals.

Following Thursday’s defeat, Italy sit bottom of Group D of the 2023 U-21 Euros. The Italians next face group leaders Switzerland on Sunday in a crucial match. Another loss could very well end their tournament prematurely.

