CBS is providing exclusive coverage of the UEFA European under-21 Championship starting June 21 and running through July 8. The international competition is a youth iteration of the standard European Championships. Even though the tournament says it is only for players under the age of 21, it applies to anybody born after the turn of the millennium. Therefore, any player born after January 1, 2000, can partake in this competition.

Consequently, CBS Sports’ channels will provide coverage of some already-established players, particularly on the favorites to win the competition. Even better, viewers in the United States can watch the majority of these games for free using the CBS Sports Golazo Network. This is the channel that simply requires internet access to watch. Even though the channel is available as part of Paramount+’s live offering, fans can access it on the CBS Sports website.

There are also seven of the 31 total games available on the CBS Sports Network. That includes major group-stage games like Belgium against the Netherlands or England vs Germany. Additionally, the Final is on the CBS Sports Network.

As part of CBS Sports covering the Euro U-21 this summer, the Golazo Network will also have buffer coverage via BOX 2 BOX during busy matchdays on June 21 and June 22. As a result of some overlapping kickoff times, CBS Sports Golazo Network is airing games on tape delay. This applies to seven games in the entire competition.

Top talents on CBS Sports for Euro U-21 Championship

Just taking a glance at the squads, you can see some of the elite levels of play on stage in Georgia and Romania for this tournament. Mykhailo Mudryk, who can still be a top talent, is playing for Ukraine. His teammate at Chelsea, Noni Madueke, joins a strong England lineup. That consists of Emile Smith Rowe, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Gordo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Cole Palmer.

Spain is the favorite to win the competition. With the likes of Alex Baena of Villarreal, Braga’s Abel Ruiz and Manchester City defender Sergio Gómez, Spain narrowly edges out both England and France to be the favorites.

Coverage of the competition starts on Wednesday at noon. You can tune into CBS Sports Golazo Network to watch Georgia battle Portugal or watch CBS Sports Network for Belgium against the Netherlands.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus