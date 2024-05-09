Bayern Munich crashed out of the Champions League Wednesday night against Real Madrid in controversial fashion. VAR, however, was not exactly the source of contention in the latter stages of the game. Instead, human error marred the massive match. The assistant official and match referee on the pitch both made mistakes in potentially disallowing an equalizing goal from Matthijs de Ligt.

After the controversy, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel fumed at the wrong decisions by the referees. The defeat means that the coach is now expected to depart the German club without a trophy. It was revealed back in February that Tuchel would leave the team after the current campaign. Despite the deep Champions League run, the situation is unlikely to change.

Tuchel’s main problem was failing to lead Bayern to a Bundesliga title, which is unacceptable for the club’s brass. Not only did his squad struggle on the pitch, but the coach also fell out with several players, as well as key executives at the team. The combination of these issues all directly led to his upcoming departure from Bavaria.

Thomas Tuchel clashed with ownership during Premier League stint

Tuchel is undoubtedly a quality coach. After all, he has collected significant silverware at all four clubs he has been at since 2015. This includes lifting the Champions League trophy with Chelsea in 2021 before Todd Boehly and company blew up the squad.

Despite the success on the pitch, the German manager undoubtedly causes headaches practically everywhere he goes. Tuchel previously clashed with Borussia Dortmund‘s backroom staff, including chief scout Sven Mislintat in 2017. He then rejected a chance to sign with Bayern a year later to instead join Paris Saint-Germain.

Just like his time with Dortmund, the coach once again had a fractured relationship with PSG’s hierarchy. This was mostly due to Tuchel’s public criticism of the club’s transfer targets and policies. The issues then continued on to Chelsea as well. Although he lifted the European title, Tuchel unsurprisingly clashed with Blues brass throughout his time at the club.

It was even reported that Boehly labeled Tuchel a “nightmare” to handle before firing the coach in September of 2022. The German disagreed with Chelsea management regarding transfers and even had public spats with several first-team stars. This list included Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, and Hakim Ziyech. All three players have since left the west London team.

Manchester United may swap Ten Hag for Tuchel in coming weeks

Despite his obvious issues, Tuchel will likely find a new job fairly quickly. If it was solely up to the German, he would make a return to the Premier League. The coach was asked about his future ahead of the match on Wednesday. While he initially attempted to avoid the question, Tuchel did admit his affinity for the English top flight.

“This is a tricky road where you lead me. I’d rather not answer,” Tuchel told TNT Sports. “But it is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England, and I loved it in the Premier League for sure. It was a very, very special time in England and I remember it very well.”

One team in particular that could very well soon target Tuchel is Manchester United. The club is currently experiencing their worst season in modern Premier League history under manager Erik ten Hag. As a result, club brass is expected to consider sacking the Dutchman following the current campaign.

If Ten Hag departs, Tuchel should be a favorite to land the prestigious position. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United’s new co-owner, must consider the pros and cons of dealing with a combative figure such as Tuchel. While he has shown a clear ability to win trophies, will the headaches be worth it? The British billionaire is almost surely already pondering this question.

The potential lack of a standout favorite for the job could work in Tuchel’s favor. Whatever Ratcliffe and company decide, it seems as if changes, managerially and on the pitch, must happen at the club.

