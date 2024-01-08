Brazil is ready to settle on a national team head coach after months of sitting in limbo without a permanent manager. Until now, Fernando Diniz oversaw the Seleção after the federation sacked the previous caretaker manager, Ramon Menezes. Before Menezes, Tite was the manager of the Brazil national team for over six years. He departed after an untimely exit from the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022.

Without a permanent manager, Brazil has been devoid of form. This is particularly true in World Cup qualifying. Since falling to Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar, Brazil lost to Morocco and Senegal in friendlies. In its last four games, Brazil drew before losing three games in a row. Each of those four contests came in World Cup Qualifying for 2026.

Brazil has slumped to sixth in the qualifying table. Based on more teams reaching the 2026 World Cup, that is still good enough to get the side into the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. However, there is no indication of Brazil turning its form around.

That is the task for Dorival Júmior, who is the likely permanent successor to Tite at the helm of Brazil’s national team. The 61-year-old was the manager of Sao Paulo last season. Yet, his managerial career is expansive. He has had 25 stints as the manager of different clubs. Each of those has been in Brazil, which means the new head coach understands the system of the domestic country.

Brazil to name Dorival Júnior as national team coach

Dorival

There were several managers from outside Brazil that the federation eyed to replace Tite. For months, the most likely successor looked like Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian’s contract at Real Madrid was expiring at the end of the 2023/24 season. That would have set up well for Ancelotti to take over in the summer.

However, Ancelotti signed a contract extension with Real Madrid that keeps him at the Spanish side until 2026. After Ancelotti, Brazil had links with Jose Mourinho and other coaches from the Brazilian Serie A. For example, Filipe Luis was a name circling the Brazil National Team at the same time as Dorival Júnior.

Now, the Sao Paulo boss is taking over in Brazil.

A tall task for the new boss

Dorival Júnior is not taking over a perfect situation in Brazil. Not only is the side out of form in all competitions, but the injury crisis is doing the side no favors. Neymar is out through the upcoming Copa America after an injury during World Cup qualifying. Casemiro cannot seem to find a spell of fitness after Manchester United’s dependency on him.

That makes Dorival Júnior’s task with Brazil a major challenge. His first slate of competitive games is the Copa America in the United States. Undoubtedly, Brazil is among the favorites to win the competition. However, Júnior will have to show form over Brazil’s upcoming friendlies. Those are not easy games, either. Brazil plays England at Wembley Stadium in March. Then, just before the Copa America, the Seleção is playing Mexico in a tune-up for the tournament.

PHOTOS: IMAGO