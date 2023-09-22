Spurs have decided to extend the contract of Heung-min Son by a year. This allays any concerns about the Korean’s future with the north London club.

In the summer transfer window, Spurs grudgingly accepted Bayern Munich‘s $123 million offer for Harry Kane. That sent widespread anxiety around the club’s future leadership. The England international’s contract with the north London club was in its last season.

Next summer, Son reaches the last year of his contract. Yet, a clause in his contract should prevent any problems from arising. The Lilywhites will use their right to automatically renew the South Korean international’s contract by a year, per The Telegraph.

Spurs to keep Son under contract until 2026

The two sides have not yet formally exercised the option. However, they agree the extension will happen at some point in the future. The report suggests that Tottenham won’t formally activate the extension until the completion of the current campaign.

As a result of the club activating that option, Son will remain with them until his 34th birthday. Because of this contract option, Spurs fans will not have to endure another summer of uncertainty and they may lose their captain the next year.

The sale of the English striker to Bayern Munich was one of the most dramatic stories of the summer. When his contract with the Premier League club ended after the season, they would have lost him for free if they had not accepted the Bavarians’ offer.

How has Son fared after Kane’s exit?

Fans of the Hotspur may rest easy knowing they won’t have to deal with a similar problem again with Son. After only five Premier League games, the South Korean international has already scored three goals and is his side’s leading scorer this season.

Since last year’s captain, Kane, is no longer with the team, the 31-year-old has stepped up to the role of captain. Upon receiving the armband from his new coach, Ange Postecoglou last month, he vowed to do ‘everything for this shirt and this armband’.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportsphoto