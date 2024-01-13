Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be in the running for an unexpected position with a national team, which would mark his managerial comeback.

Manchester United fired Solskjaer from his position as manager in November 2021 because of the team’s dismal start to the 2021-22 season. His work at Old Trafford garnered praise, but he has been out of work for some time now.

Solskjaer had a great record against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City squad while in charge of United. Also, he earned high regard for his tactical adjustments and man management in crucial games.

While he was in charge, the Red Devils did something no manager since Sir Alex Ferguson has accomplished: they finished in the top four consecutive seasons. Unfortunately, he did not win a trophy during his tenure.

Since then, he’s been connected to a number of jobs, including the Besiktas role, which was hotly rumored throughout the summer. Nonetheless, the Turkish behemoths decided on Fernando Santos, the former coach of Portugal.

Scandinavia calling for return?

Perhaps the Norwegian might make a triumphant comeback to management at this very moment. The 50-year-old reportedly discussed the prospect of becoming the Swedish national team’s manager.

The Swedish Football Association interviewed the Norwegian in December, and they are seriously considering him among many candidates. Once they failed to qualify for Euro 2024 in November, Janne Andersson announced his resignation.

Solskjaer would have a strong squad to work with if he takes over the Swedish national team

The team did not advance to the next round since they placed third in their group. Sweden lost out on a spot at Euro 2024 to Belgium and Austria, despite fielding a strong team. Their starting lineup includes stars like Dejan Kulusevski, Alexander Isak, Anthony Elanga, Victor Lindelof, and Viktor Gyokeres.

According to Swedish news site Fotbollskanalen, the position with the national team is appealing to the former striker. However, the association is taking their time making the final decision. The Blue and Yellow have the luxury of time to carefully assess possible candidates to fill the head coach position permanently.

Nordic experience could prove vital

Tony Gustavsson and Olof Mellberg, both of whom were formerly stars for Sweden, were the early favorites for the role. The SvFF had planned for the two to collaborate, but talks with Mellberg have stalled.

The report adds that the board is considering other possibilities, with Solskjaer showing serious interest in the role. Meanwhile, Gustavsson’s potential appointment is not out of the question either.

Despite his coaching experience in Nordic soccer with Molde of Norway, Solskjaer has never had a managerial position in Sweden. During his three years as manager, he guided them to the league championship, which landed him a job with Manchester United.

Both of the Red Devils’ second-place finishes came under the Norwegian coach’s tutelage. Yet, he was unable to break their trophy drought, as they lost in several finals and semi-finals.

While he was at odds with some of the most illustrious figures in the locker room, he was also the target of persistent criticism over his qualifications. For both Solskjaer’s management career and Swedish soccer’s future, the next appointment is monumental.

