During the November international break, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is likely to finalize his agreement to become a minority stakeholder at Manchester United.

Ratcliffe is likely to assume charge of soccer-related operations, including transfers and managerial hires. It would please many United supporters who were hoping the Glazers would have less of a presence at Old Trafford.

The British billionaire’s INEOS Group is said to be shelling out roughly $1.25 billion to acquire a 25 percent interest in the club. Furthermore, a report from BBC Sport indicates that an official announcement could be made as soon as next week.

Last month, Ratcliffe and the Glazer family reached an agreement after Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani dropped his interest since his most recent proposal fell short of the family’s expectations.

Since Monday is Red Devils’ legend Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral, BBC Sport have confirmed that no statement will be made then.

January changes incoming for Erik ten Hag

Considering their poor start in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, Erik ten Hag’s team may require urgent intervention to save the season. Their latest loss occurred this week in Copenhagen, putting them at the bottom of the Champions League group.

It shouldn’t come as a shock that Sir Jim and the INEOS team are considering some big changes to the theater’s management. He plans to conduct a thorough analysis of the problem and will begin by questioning the whereabouts of the £1.4 billion that has been effectively squandered in previous years.

The INEOS CEO will push for United to end a decade of decline after Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. One of the significant decisions for the Englishman is related to potential sales during the January transfer window.

According to The Sun, three players face a departure when the transfer window reopens in January. Apparently, Ratcliffe has a plan to move outcast winger Jadon Sancho (who cost $89 million), last summer’s recruit Antony (who cost $104 million), and $44 million striker Anthony Martial.

Why do United want to sell trio?

Obviously, they have all had their share of difficulties at Old Trafford. United will consider bids for Antony, even if it has been just 18 months since he arrived.

After arriving from Ajax, hopes were high for the Brazilian’s second season in Manchester. However, his off-the-field difficulties and his extreme lack of versatility have contributed to his consistently poor play this year.

A departure for the 23-year-old looks imminent. He has zero goals and zero assists in his second season in England so far. Jadon Sancho, another major letdown for United, will also face the axe. After four years of trying to get the English player, they eventually bought him in 2021.

However, Sancho has been a mere shadow of the youngster who excelled in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. In addition, the rift with Erik ten Hag is clear. The Englishman shows no signs of wanting to apologize or make amends.

In addition, when signing Antony Martial in 2015, the Premier League giants envisioned him as a future Ballon d’Or contender. He was brought in to replace Robin van Persie, who wasn’t important for Louis van Gaal.

Over the previous eight years, Martial has delivered some magical moments while donning the Red Devils kit. But lately, he can’t seem to keep his form together, and Erik ten Hag is impatient. Thus, the Frenchman has fallen out of favor and is now second in command to Rasmus Hojlund.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images : IMAGO / PA Images