In 2021, Borussia Dortmund sold Jadon Sancho to Manchester United when the English winger was among the best. Many predicted he would develop into one of the best wingers in the Premier League. The situation has not gone as expected.

Sancho’s performance at Old Trafford has been erratic, although he has shown flashes of his potential on many occasions. The Englishman’s struggles, however, extend beyond the pitch.

Multiple sources, including a statement from Erik ten Hag, attest to the 23-year-old’s poor behavior during training. It has resulted in him being excluded from the first-team squad for the last month.

The situation has further deteriorated as a result of Ten Hag’s statement. It led to a public conflict between him and the player. The winger declined to apologize to the Dutch manager after he posted a thread on Twitter. Instead, he opted to stand up for himself while irritating the manager.

Thus, Sancho has been barred from training with Manchester United’s first squad or using any facilities associated with the squad. As a result of the current situation, his future at Old Trafford seems gloomy, and his status at United reignited talk of an almost inevitable departure in January.

Borussia Dortmund have clear plan on how to land Sancho

Jadon Sancho’s future is still up in the air, with recent reports increasing the likelihood that he will return to Borussia Dortmund. ESPN reports (via The Sun) that the Yellow and Blacks are planning to make a move for a former player this winter, with the transaction being a temporary loan.

According to the source, United knows they cannot afford to have Sancho’s predicament go on forever, especially as it seems the player has already made up his mind not to apologize to the manager for their public fight. Thus, the Red Devils are willing to cut their losses on the player and move on despite taking a financial hit.

To make a potential deal beneficial for Dortmund, the short-term loan should come with a priced option for the club to secure the player’s services permanently once the loan period ends. Such discussions are likely to take place, as a simple loan arrangement may not be advantageous for either party.

If Sancho’s future at Manchester United is indeed in question, then both clubs will need to prioritize a permanent separation. For Dortmund, there’s little sense in having a player return to form and then go back to United, especially in the winger position, where they have young talents like Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to develop.

United may enjoy the Dortmund interest in Sancho. The German outfit can loan out some of its current forwards to create room for the 23-year-old English winger. Youssoufa Moukoko, who is looking for more regular playing time, is among the candidates available for a loan.

Germany return to harm chances in Southgate’s squad?

Reports from 90min suggest another potential loanee is the promising England youth star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. He started just two league games this season and requires more playing time.

Returning to Borussia Dortmund may be a tempting option for Sancho. From a playing perspective, the move makes sense. He is familiar with the city, players, coaching staff and manager. For Dortmund, the German side lacks out-and-out wingers.

However, if the talented left winger hopes to reclaim his spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, returning to the Bundesliga may pose challenges. Southgate was hesitant to select him during his previous stint in Germany. The head coach cited a difference in playing level compared to the Premier League.

