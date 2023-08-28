Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior is going to miss four weeks because of a hamstring injury. He joins a lengthy list of stars that are missing extended time for Los Blancos. Both Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are out for the season because of knee injuries. New signing Arda Guler is a name on the injury list. His injury is the same duration as Vinicius at around a month.

The Brazilian left Real Madrid’s LaLiga game against Celta Vigo after just 18 minutes. In an innocuous play, Vinicius pulled up and fell clutching his hamstring. He came off but was walking under his own power. Therefore, it is arguably fortunate news that his hamstring injury is not lasting any longer. Instead, he just needs to recuperate.

Still, this means the Brazilian will miss between four and six weeks of action. Vinicius is the only true left-winger on the Real Madrid squad, which is rife with midfielders. Therefore, he likely has a replacement from one of them. For example, Federico Valverde has played games at right wing for the club. Then, the running joke on social media is that Eduardo Camavinga can play virtually any position. That does include time at left-back this season.

However, Real Madrid may take advantage of the slim time left in the transfer market to bring in a temporary replacement for arguably its best player.

Vinicius injury forces Real Madrid to find replacement

One of those names that Real Madrid may seek out is Anthony Martial of Manchester United. According to reports out of Spain, Manchester United has offered the French forward as a replacement for Vinicius. The initial reports indicate this is a loan move, which is likely to last for this season.

Martial started in United’s recent win over Nottingham Forest. However, he failed to make any kind of impact, and Erik ten Hag pulled him off after an hour. Injuries and dips in form have been a consistent theme for Martial in his time in England. Despite three strong seasons in Premier League play, he never maintained form.

Last season, Martial played in Spain on loan at Sevilla. Yet, he only scored once in 12 appearances in all competitions. Real Madrid may seek out Martial to help bear the injury load. He would face a tall task to fill Vinicius’ shoes in the Real Madrid squad.

PHOTO: IMAGO / @guelbergoes