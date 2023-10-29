Erik ten Hag addressed the Manchester United players’ thoughts on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s impending takeover of the club.

The British businessman, aged 71, is set to acquire a 25 percent stake in the Red Devils. However, despite holding a minority share, Ratcliffe is anticipated to assume full control of footballing operations immediately upon the approval of the partial takeover.

The Glazer family would retain control over the commercial aspects of the business, but Ratcliffe would also have a say in those matters due to his ownership stake in the club.

Initial hopes were that the investment, estimated at around $1.7 billion, would receive approval at a board meeting scheduled for Thursday.

However, legal professionals are still working on the finer details of this intricate agreement, and insiders have cautioned that a final agreement may take several weeks, the Daily Mail say.

If this scenario plays out, compliance with the New York Stock Exchange and Premier League requirements would likely make it improbable for the British petrochemicals billionaire to be present at Old Trafford by the start of the new year.

Regardless of the outcome, it’s unlikely that Manchester United will be significant spenders in the January transfer window. As disclosed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in an interview with The Athletic in September, the Glazers generally permit their managers to make three major signings annually. In addition, the club typically prefers to conduct the majority of their transfer business during the summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe unlikely to complete takeover in 2023

Erik ten Hag is firm in his belief that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s impending arrival at Manchester United doesn’t hinder his players. However, the Dutchman’s assertion that the team has made improvements since the previous season might not align with the expectations of the billionaire tasked with revitalizing Old Trafford’s glory.

Prior to their Manchester Derby defeat on Sunday, United had secured victories in their last three matches. They had a challenging start to the season, during which they suffered defeats in four of their initial eight Premier League fixtures. In addition, they failed to beat Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League.

There have been speculations that Ratcliffe is already assessing Ten Hag’s players and the manager himself in preparation for assuming control of United’s football operations.

What did Erik ten Hag say?

Nonetheless, Ten Hag has emphasized that statistics demonstrate that the Red Devils lead the Premier League in pressing. Despite their performances having been described as mediocre and criticized by TV pundit Jamie Carragher, who argued that the team has regressed.

“They [the players] are committed to the club – but especially they are committed to this team,” the 53-year-old was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“They want to be successful and are therefore aware you need the team, your team-mates and cooperation. When the cooperation is growing, you will play better. That is how the players are thinking – and they are not thinking about strategic reviews or structures or whatever.

“I have said that in possession we have to do better. But there are reasons for that. It is something I am not going into, but everyone can see why. But there are also facts so I disagree [with Carragher]. We are much better.

“We are top Premier League in high-ball regains, we are top Premier League in middle-ball regains. So, our pressing is always very good. So, there is no truth in what he [Carragher] is saying.”

