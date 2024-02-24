Despite hopes to the contrary, Harry Kane and Eric Dier’s reunion at Bayern Munich may not last much. Apparently, the Bundesliga club wants to part ways with the English defender during the summer transfer window.

Reportedly, Bayern Munich worry about Eric Dier’s lack of speed and will most likely let him go this summer. The 30-year-old recently joined the Bavarian giants in January after a loan transfer from Tottenham.

Up to this point, Dier has started three of his five games for the Bundesliga club. Rumor has it that the Bavarians are quite hesitant to sign the Englishman because of his lack of speed. They think it’s a key component for success in the German top tier, as per BILD.

Not needed in England as well?

Thomas Tuchel’s squad has had a rough go of it recently. They lost their past two Bundesliga games and struggled in the first leg of their Champions League match against Lazio. The German coach benched Dier for the Round of 16 Leg 1 game.

Thus, there have been signs that he may be heading back to north London soon. If the defender does really return to Tottenham, the club will likely try to unload him this summer.

Last month, Dier impressed everyone by securing a transfer to a major team in Europe. Before shipping him off during the January transfer window, the defender saw very little action while playing under Ange Postecoglou.

With the Australian in charge, he has seen very little action, making his Premier League debut in a 2-1 defeat to Wolves. The promotion of Micky van de Ven in the summer and Radu Dragusin in the winter have both knocked Dier out of the starting lineup.

Allegedly, Dier’s agency is already considering summer transfers.

But with Euro 2024 just around the corner, Dier’s chances of cementing a starting position for Bayern seem bleak. It is thus casting doubt on his future, particularly considering that his parent club Tottenham Hotspur isn’t keen on using him.

Bayern unwilling to pay price

Dier has drastically decreased his performance level in the last many years. The fact that Tuchel signed him to Bayern also raised questions.

At the time, the player said: “This move is a dream come true for me. Because as a child you want to play for a club like Bayern one day. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world and has an incredible history.

“I want to help the team with my versatility in defence. I’m really looking forward to my new teammates and the fans at the Allianz Arena, which in my eyes is one of the best stadiums in the world.”

But according to the source, if he keeps playing for Bayern, they will have no choice but to pay about $3.1 million to get the Spurs player.

The Bundesliga heavyweights have announced that manager Thomas Tuchel would be leaving the club at the conclusion of the season, setting the stage for a turbulent era. As a result of their recent losing streak, Bayern are 11 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Photo credit: IMAGO / MIS